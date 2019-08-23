More than 50 cats found in a Kewanee home

A house with more than 50 cats and dogs in Kewanee, Illinois. Neighbors noticed the problem and authorities went to the house on Tuesday. Today, they are still finding more cats.

The home in Kewanee where over 50 cats were found.

Michelle Inman, the homeowner who had over 50 cats in her home told TV6 reporter Montse Ricossa they thought they had mice in the attic. Turns out, they had dozens of cats running around their house, inside the drywall, and in the attic.

Neighbors and they said they could definitely smell the cats and litter from several houses down, but they only wished they could have done more to prevent* this from happening.

"It was just a big mess!" said Michelle Inman. A big mess started on Tuesday when police came to check the complaint of a smell coming from Inman's house, "next thing I know, the fire department is here and the paramedics. And my husband came back in and got me and said I needed to be checked out because of some sort of problem."

A problem Inman and her husband hadn't noticed. She said she couldn't smell the cats unless the litter boxes were full, but her husband "took care of that."

As of Friday night, over 50 cats and 2 dogs have been found in her home. Kathy Werderman, management of Kewanee city pound said the Inman's told her "when we got there'd be 30-40 and we cringed and now we're at the 50 mark we're like "oh my gosh." And I'm thinking there could maybe 60 or there could be more. So I'm hoping we don't go over that."

However, all of the animals were taken care of properly. "These cats are healthy, they've been fed. This man bought 50-pound bags of food every week or every 2 weeks so they weren't neglected or anything like that. I mean he just, they got away from him. And if someone would've helped him, in the beginning, this wouldn't have happened" explained Werderman.

The Inmans say they tried to neuter their original 15 cats a few years ago, but it was too expensive, "it was too many with 15, that was the problem! And we couldn't afford to get them spayed and neutered."

Now, most of the animals are at shelters and pounds, waiting to get neutered and soon, adopted. The Inmans say if there was a way to neuter their animals in a more cost-effective manner, they don't think it would have escalated like this.

The pound is looking to neuter the cats before they can be adopted, and are asking for your help. You can donate to the Kewanee Veterinary Clinic.

The Inmans said they are being kicked out of their house due to unsafe living conditions. We've reached out to police to see what the next steps are for the couple, and we have not heard back.

