Students take center stage at Scripps National Spelling Bee

ALI VAN TASSEL -- NEW YORK
ANIKA GUNDLAPALLI -- TEXAS
SHOMOY KAMAL -- TEXAS
AMULYA GANTA -- KOSA
JACKIE MEADOR -- WYOMING
SANKALP GAUTAM -- TEXAS
SARAH KHOURY -- TEXAS
SHIJAY SIVAKUMAR -- TEXAS
MADISON JOHNSON -- TEXAS
HELEN LI -- TEXAS
ALEXANDER TIU -- TEXAS
MATTHEW NOEL -- TEXAS
MIA CUEVAS -- TEXAS
AANVI MANDA -- TEXAS
JEFF ZHENG -- TEXAS
Abigail Bierman - Iowa
Avani Joshi - Illinois
Rebekah Zeigler - Illinois
Sophia Brown - Illinois
Hannah Visel - Illinois
Annabelle Besonen - Michigan
Siri Doddapaneni - Nebraska
Gavin Starr - Minnesota
Payton Smidt - Nebraska
Tanya Rastogi - Illinois
Alayna Vogel - Minnesota
Jordan Carter - North Carolina
Janzen Haynes - North Carolina
James Dover - North Carolina
Marielle Gorlach - North Carolina
Kamari Floyd - North Carolina
Anika Pundir - Ohio
Matthew Dufour - Ohio
Jamie Tan - Ohio
Aaaron Mejiritski - Ohio
Riya Hegde - Ohio
Matthew Taylor - Ohio
Jason Cheng - Ohio
Cami Mooney - West Virginia
Carter Herron - West Virginia
Stacy Alexis - New York
Daniel Alexis - New York
Raghav Dhandi - Vermont
Selena Wheeler - Tennessee
Aaron and Andrew Marcev - Mississippi
Yolanda Ni - Mississippi
Zaila Avant-Garde - Louisiana
Cal Alexander - Louisiana
Gabriella Velinova - Kentucky
Bre'Ann Washington - Louisiana
Braydon Crowder - Kentucky
Devika Dua - Louisiana
Brian Riley Jr. - Alaska
Erin Howard - Alabama Round three
Erin Howard - Alabama
Taj Patel - Alabama
Carter Daily - Alabama Round Three
Carter Daily - Alabama
Violetta Rohr - Alabama Round Three
Camden Armstrong - Alaska Round Three
Camden Armstrong - Alaska
Ganesh Nair - Arkansas
Violetta Rohr - Alabama Round Three
Sai Lakkimsetti - Alabama
Isa Vora - Florida (Round 3)
Jenna Ng - Virginia
Layla Bouber - Virginia
Deeya Patel - Virginia
SHOMOY KAMAL -- TEXAS
Ryan Crawford - Virginia
Rena Humes - South Carolina
ANIKA GUNDLAPALLI -- TEXAS
ALI VAN TASSEL -- NEW YORK
MEHTAN RAHMAN -- TEXAS
Sky Estrada - Virginia
Taten Ayers - Ohio
Connor Parks - Tennessee
Matthew Taylor - Ohio
Malachi Harrison - South Carolina
David Hix - South Carolina
Maria Stuckey - South Carolina
Jacob Mijalli - South Carolina
Dhruv Hosamane - Georgia
Joshua Chelliah - Georgia
Arushi Cumer - Georgia
MORGAN BUMGARDNER -- NEVADA
MORGAN SALVADOR -- NEVADA
Chloe Park - Georgia
Catherine 'Eden' Mew - Georgia
BENJAMIN RANDS -- IDAHO
LIZ JERGENSEN -- IDAHO
JOHN ABBOTT -- KENTUCKY
Cole Masterman-Smith - Georgia
Kyu-Carlo Alegre - Georgia
Marin Eckerson - Georgia
Lily Pragle - Florida
Isa Vora - Florida
LILY HERSCH -- COLORADO
Updated: Tue 9:20 PM, May 28, 2019

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray DC) The Scripps National Bee is underway at the National Harbor. The event started Monday morning with 562 spellers in the finals.

More than 560 students took to the stage on Tuesday to compete in the National Spelling Bee. (Source: Gray DC)

The students come from all 50 states, territories and Department of Defense schools in Europe. The competition has also hosted spellers from other countries in the past, including the Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica and South Korea, according to the Bee's website.

More than 270 students followed the tradition path to the national bee. The annual event featured RSVBee for the second time in the bee's history. It is an invitational program providing an additional path for champion spellers to join the bee. The participation fee for RSVBee is $1500.

The first place winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee wins $50,000 and a trophy, a $2,500 cash prize and a reference library from Merriam-Webster, a trip to New York City to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan; and a trip to Hollywood to be on the television show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Students who come in second through sixth place receive cash prizes, ranging from $25,000 to $2,500.

The National Bee first started in 1925. Nine newspapers hosted the first Bee, according to the Bee's website.

