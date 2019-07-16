More than 75 cats are removed from Monmouth home

The Monmouth Police Department estimates an excess of 75 cats were removed from a home on the 300 blocks of W. 3rd Ave in Monmouth, Tuesday morning after an investigation suggested that the living conditions inside the home were detrimental to the health of the occupants.

Police were able to enter the residence after they obtained a warrant to inspect the conditions of the home and to remove the animals.

The people living in the home received health evaluations by on-scene medical personnel. The animal occupants were safely transported to a secure location where they are currently undergoing observation and treatment by veterinarians.







The following agencies assisted with the incident:

Monmouth Police Department, Monmouth Fire Department, Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service, Western Illinois Animal Rescue, Monmouth Small Animal Hospital, Monmouth City Hall, Warren County Sheriff's Department, Holy Family OSF Medical Center and Bridgeway.

