First grant from Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund given out

UPDATE 6/6/19: The first grant from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund has been given out.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation, in partnership with a local recovery committee, have made a $25,000 grant.

It will be used to help those impacted by flooding in both Rock Island and Scott Counties. Kelly Thompson, Vice President of Grant Making and Community Initiatives at the foundation, tells TV6 additional grants from the fund will be made as the need is identified.

The grant was made possible thanks to donations from individuals, groups and businesses.

ORIGINAL: As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $80,000 has been raised for the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.

Officials with the Quad Cities Community Foundation made the announcement Wednesday on their website. Officials said the gifts have come "from hundreds of individuals and businesses in the Quad Cities, and all over the country."

Donations are still being accepted online at www.QCCommunityFoundation.org and at the Community Foundation's office at 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, in Bettendorf.

More from the Quad Cities Community Foundation's announcement is found below.

"The fund includes $10,000 lead gifts from the Quad Cities Community Foundation Board of Directors, the Quad Cities Osteopathic Foundation, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, and Gray Television (the parent company of KWQC-TV6).

In coordination with needs identified by the Long Term Recovery Committee of the Quad Cities COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters), the Community Foundation will make grants from the fund to organizations so that they have the resources they need to meet the long term needs of communities impacted on both sides of the river in the months ahead.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation is home to hundreds of endowment funds—started by individuals and organizations—that create a financial foundation for nonprofits and support the Quad Cities region today, and far into the future."

You can find more flood coverage by KWQC at this link.