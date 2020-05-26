More than 9,400 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the state’s website is reporting a total of 17,659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 466 deaths in Iowa.

That’s 102 new confirmed cases and an additional 10 deaths over the last 24-hours.

In total 134,985 Iowans have been tested.

The state is reporting 101 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Iowans who have recovered from the virus up to 9,442.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.