More than a Joyride: Inside the juvenile crime 'epidemic' in the QCA

On an early April morning, Alicia Garcia pulled up to the BP gas station at the corner of 4th and Division in Davenport. She saw an old friend that she hadn’t seen in a while. Not thinking anything of it, she got out, left her car running and opened her driver’s side door.

“Hey,” she said to the person a few parking spaces away. Her arm was still resting on her open door.

What she didn’t know was a teen was waiting behind a dumpster just a few feet from where her car was running. That teen jumped into the passenger seat, climbed over the center console to the driver’s seat and took off.

She was standing right next to her black SUV.

“I went to grab the door, maybe say face to face, ‘slow down,’” she said when we spoke with her the next day. “My hand got stuck in the door, they reversed all of the way back. My foot got rolled over and the pulled off with my vehicle.”

She had her arm bandaged, her big toe was cracked and her foot was in a boot. When we spoke with her, she was walking with crutches.

“I’m partially injured, but someone is going to get killed.”

This is a story that we’ve heard hundreds of times in our nearly nine-month investigation that dives into what police call an ‘epidemic.’

Overall 848 cars have been stolen QC wide from January 1, 2017 to December 1, 2017.

551 in Davenport

113 in Rock Island

85 in Moline

55 in East Moline

44 in Bettendorf



View Quad City Stolen Car Map in a full screen map

We have mapped each and every car stolen in that time frame. On the Iowa side you can see the make, model, and year of the car stolen along with the date and time it was reported stolen. On the Illinois side, you can see the date and time the car was stolen. In East Moline the addresses are approximate by hundred block. Other places are exact addresses.

Since early April, KWQC has ridden along with police, talked with Juvenile Court Officers, interviewed lawmakers, victims of car thefts and scanned a web of Facebook profiles bragging about stealing cars. What we’ve found is that almost all of the stolen cars in the QCA were stolen by kids and teens, some as young as 10-years-old. Once those kids have a stolen car, often called a ‘stoley,’ they can steal other cars and commit other crimes in a matter of minutes.

HOW WE GOT HERE

“There’s not a neighborhood that is untouchable or without reach of these individuals,” said Bettendorf Police Captain Keith Kimball with a ‘hot sheet’ in front of him of cars that had been stolen, some recovered. For most of 2017, the QC averaged 2 car thefts per day. In Davenport alone, the average was 3 per day.



“It does seem to be coordinated,” said Davenport Police Major Jeffery Bladel during an interview in early May at the height of the car theft problem. “It does seem to be calculated. They’re looking for cars to steal.”

Most of the cars that are stolen are unlocked and/or running. Police call them “crimes of opportunity.”

“It doesn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in. It doesn’t matter what vehicle you have,” Major Bladel said. “These kids are trying every single car out there.”

In our months of reporting, we’ve seen dozens of home surveillance videos sent to us by viewers, some with unlocked cars, some with locked cars. In most cases we’ve seen a group of kids driving neighborhood streets in a car (that police say is likely stolen). Then, others get out and check parked cars on the street and in driveways. They go driveway to driveway in virtually any neighborhood in our area. We’ve seen them travel to rural areas like outside of Milan to Eldridge, Blue Grass and Durant.

HOW TO CATCH A CAR THIEF

We rode along with Davenport Police for two different Friday night shifts, one in August and one in December, to see how they combat the problem. Once police do get a call about a stolen car, it’s difficult to track.

In August, we were assigned to ride along with Davenport Officer Luke Figie. He had two reports of stolen cars that were spotted. One in the area of West 35th Street and Brady Street, the other was in the area of 15th and Marquette. Both times, no luck in finding them.

“It can be frustrating,” Figie said while driving down 4th Street with his window open on the warm August day. “You have calls that are so good, but you’re so far away.” Most of the time when the cars are spotted, they’re obviously mobile. So, by the time police get to the spot where the car was spotted, that car can actually be miles away.



Even if Officer Figie did spot one of those stolen cars, chasing one is a different story.

“Now getting it stopped is another thing,” he said. “Most of these guys don’t stop for us when we do try to stop them.”

Davenport Police only chase cars in cases of forcible felonies, gun crimes, or if the driver is on a specialized list. Plus, the decision to chase must come from the officer in charge on that shift. Police say the offenders are reckless and more likely to commit other crimes with a stolen car.

“They don’t care about ramming police vehicles,” said Capt. Kimball. “Or, ramming citizen’s vehicles either.”

Almost every person we interviewed early on said they were “just joyriding.” What we later found in our investigation is that kids were robbing other kids, shooting at each other, intentionally hitting other cars and motorcycles and committing a litany of other crimes.

“The fears of this progressing into other things have been realized,” said Chief VenHuizen. “Vehicles have been involved in shots fired calls and a lot of other crimes.”

“It looks like fun and it is fun for them,” said Detective Griffin. “They have a good time doing it and don’t realize, not only the consequences of being incarcerated or in the juvenile justice system, but potentially injuring someone or killing themselves.”

They say their response and the response of the justice system has been reactive instead of proactive due to the extremely high number of car thefts.

“I think we’re playing catch up right now,” said Capt. Kimball. “I think we need to get ahead of it so in the future we don’t have to keep doing the same thing year after year.”

They say one way to do that is if Quad Citians recognize the problem and want to work for a solution.

“I think all of us can do something,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. “Even if that’s mentoring kids in our own neighborhood or just being good role models, I think parents need to know where their kids are as well.”

“Often we hear, and I do agree to a certain extent, that it takes a community to raise a child,” said VenHuizen. “It does.”

TRIPLE THE NUMBERS

A lot of kids police encounter do get charged for car theft, but the exact charges vary depending on what side of the river the crime occurs.

In Rock Island County, for the first 11 months of 2017, 27 kids have been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. That’s triple what they had in 2016. In 2015 the county had 13. Only three kids have been charged with felony vehicle theft in the first 11 months of 2017.



In Scott County, those charged with stealing cars are usually charged with first or second degree theft. Numbers we received show those charges among juveniles have skyrocketed.

To gauge car theft charges, we combined the charges of theft 1 and 2. In 2015, 47 charges were issued. In 2016 that number jumped to 58. In the first 11 months of 2017 149 charges were issued. So, since 2015 the theft charges of juveniles has tripled in Scott County.



A 'BOGGED' SYSTEM

Rachael Roberts was sleeping on her living room couch in her apartment complex near 53rd street and Ripley in October. Her Red Pontiac G6 was locked and parked out back. She kept it locked because she had a car stolen five months earlier. She knew to keep it locked, but that didn’t matter.

Thieves found her spare key left in her BBQ grill behind her apartment and used those keys to get into her apartment. Then, they stole her purse just feet from where she was sleeping.

“I feel violated,” she said. “I feel completely violated.”

They then used her keys in her purse to steal her car, again.

It’s hard to tell how old the teens were in this case, but police say it does fit the description of the hundreds of other car thefts QC wide.

Kids as young as ten have been caught stealing cars, sometimes they are released to their parents, sometimes they’re put in the detention center before their initial hearing.

Scott County Attorneys file to bump them up to adult court no matter their age. But, they then reassess to see if that’s a feasible or necessary option.

They say when teens commit crimes and eventually do go to detention, they don’t necessarily think about their actions.

“I think when you talk about adolescent brain development and pre-adolescent brain development, consequences play a minimal role,” said Chief Judicial Court Officer Scott Hobart who oversees the 7th Judicial District, which includes most of our area on the Iowa Side. “What’s on their mind is they have a car load of buddies and they’re looking to steal a car, it’s like a competition.”



As we speak with local law enforcement, juvenile court officers and others related to helping kids and teens who commit crimes, everyone says the system is meant to rehabilitate them instead of lock them up.

When it comes down to actually punishing kids, officials say the system is “bogged down” because of an incredibly high number of first and second degree theft charges in a small period of time.

For example, the Juvenile Detention Center in Scott County is usually full one percent of the time. Since July 1st, the head of the detention center says it has been full 90 percent of the time. Plus, for the last two months, the center has been completely full and they’ve had to send kids to detention centers across the state.

FEARING THE WORST

Chief Judicial Officer Scott Hobart admits the juvenile justice system is currently overflowing with teens because of the car theft epidemic in the QCA.

“It has added another level of complexity of dealing with juveniles in court,” he said sitting next to Jeremy Kaiser, the head of the Juvenile Detention Center and Assistant Scott County Attorney Dion Trowers who heads the juvenile division.

“In detention you hear a lot of ‘we do it for fun', or ‘we do it because it’s what we do,’” Kaiser added. “There’s just not a whole lot of thought in terms of the future.”

The three say the future of these car thefts could bring the worst. Hobart says he’s surprised no one has gotten seriously hurt, or killed.

“My office is looking at each and every case as a potential homicide by vehicle,” he added.

He says thankfully it hasn’t gotten to that.

“We’re all praying that it doesn’t, we hope that we can get it curbed before that happens.”



The three say they didn’t expect the car theft epidemic to get to this point.

“I think the problem is that when this first started happening, we weren’t putting kids in detention,” Trowers said. “They were just being cited and released.”

Once they’re cited and released, the court process moves slower before deciding the final punishment, called adjudication at the juvenile level. If they’re cited and released, they can, and do, steal more cars before they’re adjudicated for the first one.

“Before we can detain, let alone adjudicate, they can steal multiple,” Hobart added.

Now, they put most teens in the detention center before adjudication, either in Scott County or across the state.



“It’s not an ideal solution for this,” Hobart said. “But, until the system can catch up or slow down, it’s all we have at this point.”

Even then, if a teen pleads not guilty, Hobart says the county is short on judges, making the time before court even longer.

“It could go months of burning a bed.”

OTHER OPTIONS

In October, Scott County unveiled a new Juvenile Diversion Program for the 7th Judicial District. The program is for juveniles who have a high risk to reoffend. Once that is determined, an individualized treatment plan is made based on the needs of the teen and the outcomes the Juvenile Court Officer wants to achieve.

A diversion counselor will meet with the teen individually 2-3 times per week and with the family once per week for a total of 50 hours. It aims to help juveniles learn to not reoffend, instead of punishing them repeatedly for multiple crimes. They cut the ribbon on the program on October 31, 2017.



CHARGED AS AN ADULT

There are cases where the system cannot do anything else for kids and they’re turned to adult court.

In April, now 17-year-old Trevelyan Pugh and four others got into three unlocked cars in the 4700 block of Surrey Court in Bettendorf. According to police reports, Pugh then led officers on a wrong way chase through parts of Middle Road, crashing into a gas station pump at the Big 10 Mart near Duck Creek Plaza. He then ran on foot in the Home Depot parking lot and was later caught.

This isn’t his first run in with the law.

Court documents say he’s stolen multiple cars on both sides of the river. He was on probation for other crimes in Indiana.

“The court is convinced that the juvenile system can offer no programs that the adult system can’t offer Trevelyan,” read court documents obtained by TV-6. We’ve only seen a couple of cases where kids have been charged as adults when it comes to stealing cars.

“We go in front of the judge and we fight,” said Attorney Trowers. “We fight to have these kids waived up and you know one or two may decide to go to adult court to face the charges.”

WILSON

Three boys, ages 12, 13 and 14 allegedly robbed other kids, near 13th and Myrtle in Davenport. Court records say they then shot at them and led police on a chase.

They were driving a stolen car.



Wilson is the 13-year-old, the other two boys are brothers. In the juvenile hearing the next day the court officer testified that Wilson has been convicted of several crimes dating back to late 2016 and that he was committing crimes that were growing increasingly serious.

He also said Wilson ran away from a program at the Annie Wittenmyer Center, was not attending school and had cut off a GPS ankle bracelet he was previously issued.

He was transferred to adult court.

However, he could be sent back to the juvenile system for sentencing. The judge told him to expect to be sent somewhere. That could be to Eldora, the state training school for boys. But, if Wilson does not complete his juvenile sentence or causes more problems he can be sent back to adult court to be re-sentenced where he’d face prison time for his charges.

The cases of Wilson and Trevelyan are rare, we’ve only seen a few kids charged as adults when it comes to car thefts in our area. They’re only bumped up to adult court once Juvenile Court Officers believe the Juvenile System can no longer help them.

We don’t have numbers from the state in 2016 or 2017, yet. But, in 2015 only 22 kids were bumped up to adult court in the 7th Judicial District. 34 kids in 2014 and 33 in 2013.

CHANGING STATE LAW

Under Current Iowa law, some youth residential treatment centers can’t keep juvenile offenders inside. Places like the Annie Wittenmyer Center do have locked facilities, but they also have unlocked facilities. In those facilities, county and state leaders say they can walk through the front door to commit more crimes.

State Senator Roby Smith (R) Dist. 47 is working to draft a bill to change that and help curb juvenile crime. He’s met with Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, Davenport Aldermen, Police Chiefs and Juvenile Justice Leaders.

“We are looking for the legislature to come together and make changes in juvenile law,” State Sen. Smith said.

Those changes include harsher penalties for kids who steal cars.

“What we’re looking at doing is tying in crimes of a vehicle,” State Sen. Smith added. “So, if you steal a car and commit a felony, you are ratcheted up from a Class D Felony to a Class C Felony.”

For these kids, a Class C Felony would mean more time in detention.

“It would be a deterrent to stealing vehicles,” he added. “If you steal a vehicle and commit another felony on top of that your punishment will be more severe.”

Along with harsher punishments, local leaders are asking for doors to be locked on facilities, allowing those facilities to restrain juveniles and more civil protection if they do.

COMMUNITY RESPONSE

Outside of the courthouse and the statehouse, community groups are working and asking how they can help curb the juvenile crime problem.

One group, Beyond the Baseline, has teamed up with the Davenport School District and other QC schools. Each and every Freshman student in Davenport goes through a 3.5 hour summit to talk and hear from kids about the violence they see and what they think they can do to stop it.

“We try to be very non-threatening,” said Gary Thrapp, operator of Beyond the Baseline. “We want to get information from them and we try to make them feel safe, regardless of what their situation is.”

Thrapp and his staff are breaking barriers and listening to kids, something that he says helps a lot of kids realize what they’re doing.

“Kids are scared,” he said. “I mean we walk in and they know someone who has either been shot, been in a bad situation like that, or committed crimes. The vast majority of kids know about this stuff.”

Along with teaming up with the Davenport District, Beyond the Baseline also hosts a Youth Summit. Kids also fill out questionnaires where they can pinpoint to where violence starts.

The top three reasons kids turn to violence? Learning it at home, social media or their friends do it.

Once again, Thrapp also believes kids and teens committing crimes don’t understand the consequences.

“They go to a party and hang out, they tell us they’ve seen guns,” Thrapp said. “’How do you know that gun isn’t going to go off in your direction?’” he asks them.

He and his staff say the best way to help kids turn away from violence is to be positive and keep them away from negativity.

“We can all do little things that would really make a big difference,” Thrapp said. “You never know that you’re planting a seed that will grow.”

LESS TALK, MORE ACTION

“It’s wild. Car hopping and all that,” an 18-year-old said in an interview. He wants to be referred to as Matthew to protect his identity. “I don’t car hop. I don’t do none of that. It’s too far.”

Matthew has never stolen a car, but he did just finish his 2-year-long probation for committing another crime in Illinois. He, nor the social worker for his case wanted to share the crime he was charged with.

“A lot of people look up to me now that I’m good,” he said with a smile.

He’s set to graduate in May and currently attends the Phoenix Program, an alternative school in Carbon Cliff, Illinois.

The system, he says, has taught him respect.

“I’m doing better things in my life now. I have a job, I’m saving up to get a car and all that good stuff. Better things in life,” he said.

Lonnie Ray Westerfield is a bit older, age 49. But, he has been through the juvenile system as well.

“I went to Eldora [the state training school for boys],” Westerfield said. “I went to Eldora twice and then I went to Anamosa. I was in the prison system also.”

He now owns three companies in the Quad Cities, including a beauty supply store on Brady Street. He says he’s learned from his mistakes, including poor choices he made after mentors tried to reach him growing up.

“Even though people in my community told me not to do what I did, I still did it,” he said. “When we do a lot of talking and no action, this is what happens.”

He’s taking action in his own way by mentoring kids through two different youth basketball teams. He also wants to create an entrepreneur class to help kids learn finances.

“If you’re working with kids at a third grade level, I’m a firm believer in this, by the time they graduate high school, if we can put them into positions to make better choices then that’s how the crime rate will drop,” he added.

“Everybody has love in them,” he said. “Just gotta know how to take it out.”

He and many others we interviewed about solutions to the juvenile crime spike say kids need mentors and they need those mentors to spend time with them.

“People are not willing to sacrifice their time to give someone,” he said. “The biggest thing we can sacrifice is time. That’s what the kids need.”

While Westerfield spends his time mentoring, Matthew is spending his working to get his diploma.

“I can’t wait until I graduate,” he said. “I have big dreams.”