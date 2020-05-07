More than one million new Illinois unemployment claims filed since March 1

The Illinois Department of Employment Security on Thursday said it has processed more than one million new unemployment claims since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, IDES processed 74,476 new claims, bringing the total number of new 1,006,925 from March 1 through May 2.

IDES said this is nearly 12 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period last year.

Statewide unemployment claims data, which reflects activity for the week prior, is available on the >IDES website every Thursday afternoon.

While the number of initial claims has slightly declined over the last two weeks, IDES said it may experience an increase when the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program becomes available May 11.

PUA provides 100 percent federally funded unemployment benefits for individuals who are unemployed for specified coronavirus-related reasons and are not eligible for the state’s regular unemployment insurance program, the extended benefits program under Illinois law, or the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, including independent contractors and sole-proprietors.

Up to 39 weeks' worth of benefits is potentially available under the program for coronavirus-related unemployment claims.

Workers who believe they may be eligible for new federal benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program must first apply for regular unemployment insurance before applying for benefits under PUA when a new application portal opens on Monday via the IDES website.

Those with questions or in need of assistance with unemployment benefits at this time are encouraged to visit >IDES.Illinois.gov.