More underage kids using credit cards

Did you have a credit card when you were a kid?

Chances are you didn't, but that doesn't seem to be the case with today's youth.

A new report finds more and more parents are trusting their children with plastic.

But how much credit should you let your child use?

According to a study, 8% of parents with kids under 18 say that at least one child has a credit card. That is according to a report released by CreditCards.com

21% of parents said their children used their credit cards without their permission at least once. This statistic may not come as a surprise, but the report also found the more a parent makes the more likely a child is to have plastic.

13% of parents who make more than $80,000 have a credit card carrying child. That is compared with 5% of parents in the under $40,000 category.

The survey found location may also play a role.

13% of children with credit cards live in the northeast.

8% live in the south, and 5% live in the midwest.

As you know, underage children can't apply for their own credit cards. But they can be added to their parents' card accounts as authorized users.

The downside...

Experts say they can make unauthorized purchases and ruin their parent's credit.

However, there are benefits to giving your child a credit card. Experts say it gives them a head start on building their credit and learning how to manage their finances.