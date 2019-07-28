More "white supremacist" fliers found in Davenport

According to local religious leaders and Davenport police, fliers promoting a "white supremacist" agenda were found in Downtown Davenport.

The fliers were found near 2nd and Pershing Friday.

Local religious leaders tell TV6 they believe the fliers were put up to take advantage of the influx of people in town because of the Bix 7 Road Race.

This is not the first time these fliers have been distributed throughout the QCA. Davenport Police tell TV6 they are aware of the situation.