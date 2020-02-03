More winter could be heading our way - this week!

After 50s and 60s this past weekend, and plenty of 40s Monday, it will be back to reality on temperatures for the rest of the week with highs in the low 30s which is right on track for this time of year. In addition, we'll be watching the development of a potential winter storm that, as it passes mostly to our south, could bring some accumulating snow to the area starting late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. The way it looks now is that a band of snow will set up from the southwest to the northeast right through the QCA. Most models painting this snow on the map agree that the heavier snow will be south and east of the Metro QC with lighter amounts north and west. The pictured map is the European model which, as of Monday evening, has a general 1 top 3 inch range of accumulations with 2 to 3 inches southeast of the QC, and 1 or slightly more north and west. It's a system we'll get a better handle on as we get new info on Tuesday. Wednesday into Thursday could be a First Alert Day if the accumulation potential looks to be impactful.