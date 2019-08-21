More women are drinking, researchers want to know why

A team of Iowa State researchers is trying to figure out why more women are drinking.

According to Susan Stewart, Gloria Jones Johnson, and Cassandra Dorius, 52 percent of women reported drinking around seven days in the last month.

The team said there are myths about why this is happening, such as increased social acceptance and stress, but they'd like to learn more and dispel myths by comparing alcohol consumption across social categories.

So far, they've found significant differences in drinking by race and ethnicity. They found that in the last 30 days, 55 percent of white women drank, 46 percent of Hispanic women drank, and 38 percent of black women drank.

They've also found women with more education and financial means have much higher rates of alcohol consumption.

People in Dubuque had their own opinions and anecdotal thoughts about why more women might be drinking. Amanda Wall, a bartender at 7 Hills Brewing, believes it's due to stress.

"They’re trying to build their families, they’re trying to build their careers, they’re trying to keep this you know perfection in their goals," Wall said.

Wall also said advertising might play a role.

"Alcohol is being almost solely marketed to women now," Wall said. "Cocktail menus are being specifically designed for women, because where do the men follow? They follow the women.”

Sue White, a woman on a vacation in Dubuque with her husband, said it is a change in the culture.

“Women are more empowered today," White said. "We feel like if we want a beer, we can have a beer, and it’s okay.”

White believes things have also changed with how women get together with their friends.

“I think there are times when young women with young families get together and have some cocktails and relax a little bit in somebody’s house, and have a good time and blow off some steam," White said. "They don’t have to do it in a bar."

The change in societal expectations is a contrast from her younger days.

"I worked and I had kids and I didn’t drink much," White said, laughing. "Even though I may have needed to or wanted to from time to time.”

If a culture of acceptance is the cause, Mary Boots, a Prevention Supervisor at Substance Abuse Services Center (SASC), warns it could lead some to addiction.

"If I'm using alcohol as a way to cope, and it's normalized in my culture, that spiral kind of takes place from there," Boots said.

Boots suggested people set a limit of one drink an hour, and no more than two or three in a day. Boots also suggested people find activities to do that don't involve drinking.