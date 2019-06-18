Morrison Police Department asking for public's help in finding two wanted people

The Morrison Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the two people in this photo.

Police say this is in reference to an ongoing investigation but have not given any details about the investigation.

They say the surveillance still seen above was taken at the Casey's General Store in Dewitt, Iowa on April 4th, 2019. The two individuals are described as a white male and a white female.

If you know who these people are or have any information, you're asked to call the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

