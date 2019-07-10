Morrison Police hope to identify suspects after burglary at Five Star Enterprises

Police in Morrison, Illinois are asking for the community's help in identifying suspects after a Five Star Enterprises was burglarized.

Officials say the burglary happened on Sunday, July 7 between 10:10 p.m. and 10:44 p.m.

During the burglary, officials with the police department says numerous tools were taken, including Stihl Chainsaws, Blowers and Trimmers, Generac Portable Generators and other miscellaneous items.

Police say there are possibly three suspects using possibly two sport utility vehicles. Officials say one is dark and one is light in color.

Entry was forced through a window to the back of the building, out of sight of lighting and video surveillance.

If you have any information on this crime, or other crimes, you're asked to contact Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be given for information leading to an arrest. Officials say you can remain anonymous.