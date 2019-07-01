Morrison Veterans received special ceremony to honor their service

Resthave care & Rehabilitation honored its Veterans at its facility with a special program. On June 28th, 21 veterans took part in the ceremony that included the flag presentation by the Morrison Honor Guard and lead everyone in the Star Spangled Banner. The Daughters of the American Revolution then lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Morrison Mayor Everett Pannier made a proclamation honoring all veterans for their service to our nation. Resthave Administrator Jill Smith individually thanked each veteran and gave them each a thank you card signed by the staff. A ribbon cutting with the Morrison and Sterling Chamber was held to celebrate Resthave becoming a VA contracted home.

