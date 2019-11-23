Morrison boy honored by Iowa Hawkeyes as kid captain

The Iowa Hawkeyes and its fans honored a Morrison, Ill. boy during a game on Saturday.

Jeg Weets was honored at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. (KWQC)

Jeg Weets, 6, was nominated as Kid Captain from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Kid captains are honored by the Hawkeyes because of their strength and inspirational stories.

Jeg has a fatal disease with no cure. He was first diagnosed with Crohn's disease when he was 2-years-old. This is a chronic inflammatory disease of the digestive tract.

After further testing, he was also diagnosed with Niemann-Pick type C (NPC), a rare, progressive genetic disorder which causes progressive deterioration of his nervous system.

Jeg’s mom, Jenna Weets, said this was an opportunity of a lifetime for their family.

"They're memories we are going to hold onto for the rest of our lives,” said Jenna. “And when things get bad this is what we'll cling to."

Jeg cheered on the Hawkeyes from the sidelines with his mom, dad and sister. The Weets had never been to an Iowa Hawkeyes game before until now.

Jeg’s dad, Brad Weets, said it's the family’s dream to have both Jeg and his sister there as college students one day.

"If we can get Jeg cured somehow, some way then maybe he can attend this school too,” said Brad.

Jeg’s mom said those diagnosed with his disease may only live up to 12-years-old.

She said a restaurant in Morrison opened up early to put the game on the T.V. for the community to support Jeg.

“We’re so thankful for everyone that shows us so much love.”

Kid captains like Jeg receive a commemorative jersey, a recognition from the hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and are invited to a behind-the scene tour of Kinnick Stadium.