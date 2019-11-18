Morrison boy to be Kid Captain when Hawkeyes take on Illinois

A Morrison, Ill. boy will be Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes take on Illinois at home on Nov. 23.

Six-year-old Jeg Weets was selected as a Kid Captain in July.

Jeg was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory disease of the digestive tract, when he was 2 years old, after going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

After more testing, he was also diagnosed with Niemann-Pick type C (NPC), a rare, progressive genetic disorder in which cholesterol accumulates in body tissues, including the brain.

While there is no cure for NPC, Jeg is receiving an experimental drug and is living his life to the fullest, including riding his dirt bike and race car driving, according to University of Iowa officials.

TV6 did a story on Jeg's fight against NPC back in 2018.

This marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program. It started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients.