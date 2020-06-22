Morrison boy with rare disease celebrates 7th birthday

There were cheers, honks, and waves at Jeg Weet’s birthday parade Monday evening as dozens of cars came out to support. The now 7-year-old, who was a 2019 Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes and is an honorary police officer with the Morrison Police Department, was welcomed with firemen and police leading the parade.

“He's pretty quiet so he keeps his cards close to his chest and he doesn’t really tell anybody a whole lot but he was really excited,” said Jeg’s mom, Jenna Weets.

His family wanted to make him feel special for the big day so Weets went to social media to invite people to the parade.

“There's not really a whole lot we can do as a family to celebrate his birthday, so I put the post out there and asked my community to step up and they really did,” she said.

For them, this is more than just a parade. It’s truly a celebration of another year of life.

“He's really excited because it means he can go faster on his junior dragster. For me, every single birthday is extremely special for us because of the two diseases that he has,” Weets said.

Jeg has Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory disease of the digestive tract, and a rare genetic disorder called Niemann-Pick type C (NPC). It causes a progressive deterioration of his nervous system and while the disease doesn’t have a cure, they’re hopeful.

“Typical onset for his disease is seven. We're not seeing it right now. He’s strong and fighting every single day and the medicine that he gets it seems to be working. So, we're hopeful and we're gonna get a lot more birthdays, but we're not going to let one go by that doesn't make him feel very special,” Weets said.

They felt all the love and support from the community for another birthday they won’t forget.

You can donate to Jeg’s GoFundMe and follow his fight against NPC here.