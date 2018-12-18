Morrison man receives kidney from sister before the holidays

Greg Proud is recovering today. Yesterday, his younger sister gave him one of the best Christmas gifts he's ever received, her kidney - and with that, a second chance at life.

“He's been the main male figure in my life,” said Proud’s step-daughter, Dana McMahon.

McMahon says her dad has always been the man she's looked up to, so it was frustrating when she learned his battle with diabetes meant he needed dialysis.

“He’s always been healthy, he's always ate the right thing, he's always done what he's supposed to do to try to control this,” she said. “So I felt like it was unfair that it got to this point.”

Eventually, the family found out he'd need a new kidney. His baby sister, Chris, offered hers for the procedure. McMahon says she always knew it was a blessing being a part of this family.

“That's his baby sister so for something like that to happen within his family, it means even more,” McMahon said. “It's the best present anybody could get, not just for him and his sister, but the entire family.”

She says the family is feeling grateful this year, and aren't taking their time together for granted.

“This Christmas will definitely stand out more because it's just about being together. Just being able to support each other in whatever issues we have,” she said.

The man she's looked up to all her life, will be celebrating with his family.

“You can see it in his eyes,” said McMahon. “As soon as he got out of the operating room and he was coming down the hallway, you could just see the sparkle in his eyes. He said I feel good, he just keeps saying I feel good.”

Dana says her dad takes care of his mother, so as much as the family is going to be there for him and his sister during their recovery process, he's always been there for them - and that won't change.

“It's a fresh start for him. I feel like it's a second chance, and it's just going to be an amazing Christmas.”

Both Greg and his sister, Chris, will be discharged from the hospital before the end of the week.