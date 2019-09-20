Morrison police search for driver who hit bicyclist

Police are searching for the driver of a car that hit a teenage bike rider Friday morning.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m., a 13-year-old boy on a bike was struck while in the crosswalk of Genesee Street and Rt.30.

Police say the suspect vehicle was stopped at the intersection and possibly continued to travel north on Genesee Street.

The 13-year-old has minor injuries.

Anyone with information and the suspect vehicle.

is encouraged to contact police. Officials are also looking for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

