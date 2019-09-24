Morrison schools on soft lockdown as precaution; "no direct threat" to schools

All schools in the Morrison Community Unit School District #6 have been placed on a soft lockdown. This is according to school officials with the district.

According to school officials they have put the soft lockdown in place at the request of the Morrison Police Department while they search for a possibly suicidal person.

Officials say there is no direct threat to the schools and that the soft lockdown is just a precaution.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. 1-800-273-8255.