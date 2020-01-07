Morrison teen's confession to killing mother has been thrown out

A judge has ordered a portion of 17-year-old Anna Schroeder's statements to be thrown out after she told police that she didn't want to talk anymore, this includes her confession. This is according to court documents.

In the document, it states that statements made by Schroeder prior to making the statement, "I don't want to talk anymore", are voluntary and admissible. However, the statements that were made after, including her confession, "are determined to be involuntary and are, thus, inadmissible and must be suppressed."

Schroeder is charged in the death of her mother, 53-year-old Peggy S. Schroeder.

In December, the attorney for Schroeder says she wasn’t responsible for her actions because she was under the influence of a prescription antidepressant she was forced to take.

Attorney James Mertes says in a motion filed in Whiteside County Court that Anna Schroeder was in an involuntarily drugged condition due to the prescription medication Zoloft.

Schroeder was charged as an adult in the July 2017 killing of Peggy Schroeder. The woman’s body was found in a burning home in Morrison, 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Schroeder is being charged as an adult and her trial was scheduled to begin on January 16 but it was canceled on Monday.

The judge has set a pretrial conference scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 8.