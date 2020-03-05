Mortgage rates hit historic lows, QCA housing market booms

Mortgage rates hit an all time low Thursday as investors fear the potential impact of the Coronvirus on the U.S. economy. The average rate fell to 3.29 percent on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, compared to 3.45 percent last week.

The low rates are leaving realtors and mortgage lenders in the Quad Cities area busy.

"I've been in the business for 20 years. I don't think it's ever been quite like it is right now," Diane Lestor, Branch Manager of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.- Quad Cities, said.

The previous record low was set in November 2012 when it reached 3.31 percent.

Now could be a good time to refinance your mortgage or sell your home.

"It's a very good time. Purchase, refinance. The Quad Cities needs more inventory, so it's a great time to sell your house," Lestor said.

According to the Mortgage Banking Association, refinance applications rose by 26 percent last week, as compared to the week earlier.

At the start of 2000, the 30-year fixed-rate average was 8.15 percent. The historic lows date back to 1971 when Freddie Mac began surveying mortgage lenders.