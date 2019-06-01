Mosquitoes & Gnats on the increase around the QCA after recent weather pattern.

The recent weather pattern of warm & muggy conditions, along with daily heavy rainfall, is leading to an increase of mosquitoes and gnats around the QCA.

It's no secret, that many around the area have dealt with a very wet Spring. Both Mosquitoes and gnats thrive in wet, humid weather patterns. The recent prolonged flooding event has created a perfect breeding ground. Now, with the warmer temperatures, soggy soil, near perfect conditions exist for a significant increase in the mosquito and gnat population over the next month or two.

Mosquitoes are most active in temperatures of 80 degrees or higher.

Here's a few tips to help combat the expected increase of mosquitoes and gnats.

1. Install screen windows and doors.

2. Try to avoid spending too much time outdoors around dawn or dusk.

3. Try to get rid of any standing water around your home as soon as possible.

4. Make sure to use plenty of insect repellent and other home remedies.

The current forecast keeps the Mosquito Meter in the "high" category, which is level 3.