Most Scott Co. COVID-19 cases are young, middle-aged

Rock Island County is reporting another death related to COVID-19.

It was announced today that a woman in her 70s passed away after being hospitalized.

New numbers announced today show 13 new cases in Rock Island County for a total of 73 cases in the county.

In Scott County, there are 11 new cases for a total of 77.

The majority of Scott County cases so far.. 53 percent.. are people between the ages of 41 and 60.

The second highest category of cases.. 29 percent.. involve those between 18 and 40 years old.