What if the most expensive drug in America could help your child?

14-year-old Jack Hogan was diagnosed with an eye disease that eventually leads to blindness. Jack was given a new FDA approved gene therapy drug called Luxturna.

His mom calls the treatment a miracle, allowing Jack to enjoy being a normal teen.

But the drug costs around.... $850-thousand dollars, something that the CEO of the company that makes the Luxturna defends.

When asked how can the company justify the cost, Jeff Marrazzo, CEO of Spark Therapeutics says, "Well what we first tried to do, we tried to take into account, what is it worth to restore sight in an individual? And it's a really difficult question candidly to answer but we tried to ask ourselves that question. It turns out, actually, in our society, there are institutions that have tried to answer that question including the judicial system. People who have lost their sight, going the other direction - and courts and juries have awarded in the case of those cases, a value on just what that was worth for someone who has sight and lost it."

More gene therapy drugs are expected to surface soon, so how high could the costs go?

