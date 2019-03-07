Most parents are unaware of the prevalence of teen dating violence

One in three adolescents in the US is a victim of some form of dating violence according to The National Council on Crime and Delinquency Focus. But the vast majority of parents don't believe teen dating violence is an issue or admit they don’t know if it’s an issue. Vicki Crompton-Tetter says parents, educators, friends and community members have no idea of the seriousness of teen dating violence unless they're educated.

Vicki's daughter Jennifer was killed by an ex-boyfriend. And she says like many teenagers, Jenny initially turned to her friends before turning to her parents.

"The morning that she died she told one of her friends I'm really getting scared, because I know he's breaking into our house and I'm really getting scared about what he might do. and of course, these other fifteen years olds said 'Oh, Mark will never hurt you.' One of them did say 'maybe you need to tell your mom.' And apparently Jennifer said 'I think that I will, tonight' well tonight never came," says Vicki.

If you feel you may be in an unhealthy relationship, or you're worried about a student, coworker, family member or your children. you can head to "Love is Respect"

for resources and information. You can also reach out to

Family Resources' Survivor Resources 24-Hour Crisis Lines:

IA: 866-921-3354

IL: 309-797-1777

