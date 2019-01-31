Most places back to work today

Kids are still out from school but most companies were back in session Thursday.

“They showed up and came in,” said Anthony Harris, Postmaster for Davenport Post Office.

Business is back in session for the USPS Postal Service and with the snow coming down and it also being cold, the company’s main goal is to keep the carriers walking, so they can stay warm.

“Make sure that they have parts of their skin not exposed. We provide hand and feet warmers for them to take out with them,” said Harris.

Safety is something Harris says they talk to the employees about and it was a decision that had to be made Wednesday.

"In my career, I’ve never seen the post office closed for any circumstance. We’ve always been open one way or another,” said Harris.

With Mother Nature being no way close to being done, Thursday morning was also another battle.

“We have had a lot of problems with getting vehicles up and started because of the cold and stuff,” said Harris.

Many people were also in the same boat Wednesday, with businesses closed and buses not being able to start.

“Basically what happens is when you get that sustained negative actual temperature. The diesel equipment is subject to gelling, so we had the same issue as our buses yesterday,” said Nicole Gleason, Director of the Davenport Public Works. “We did try to put a few of them out,”

So as the mail carriers make progress through the day, appreciation is also being extended.

"No one's excited or thrilled about being out there walking. I wouldn't be, but they came because they have a responsibility to the community and they recognize that,” said Harris.