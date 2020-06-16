Mother Goose Land at Fejervary Learning Center opens up in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mother Goose Land at Fejervary Learning Center in Davenport opened up on Tuesday, June 16.
Families can enjoy nature-based play areas including:
• Hickory Dickory Dock Harmony Park
• Jack be Nimble Jumping Area
• Mother Goose Caboose Train
• Pollinator Gardens and Monarch Waystation
• Itsy Bitsy Spider Water Play Station
• Panning for Gold Mine
• Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Stage
There will be a 2020 Fejervary Family Fun Days event that will be free. This will begin on June 20.