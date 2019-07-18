Mother and son burned after rolled over tractor caught fire in rural Illinois City

Two people were hurt and taken to Iowa City after a rolled over tractor caught on fire in rural Illinois City, Ill.

The Rock Island Sheriff's Department says at approximately 3:14 p.m., deputies along with the Buffalo Prairie and Illinois City Fire Departments responded to a rolled over tractor that had caught on fire in a ditch.

Officials say the operator of the tractor was a juvenile and sustained burns, along with his mother, who removed him from the fire. The mother transported her son and herself to UnityPoint Health - Trinity in Muscatine, Iowa. Both patients were then taken to University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment.

Officials are not releasing names at this time. The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

