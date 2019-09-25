Mother arrested after Denver school bus driver refuses to release ‘unruly’ kids

After a Colorado school bus driver reportedly refused to let students off the bus following behaviorial issues, one mother is accused of assaulting an employee in an attempt to retrieve her child.

Denver Public Schools says the bus driver and paraprofessional could have handled the situation differently, including releasing the children to their parents. (Source: KCNC/Facebook/YouTube/CNN)

Officials with Denver Public Schools placed a school bus driver and paraprofessional on administrative leave following an incident during the Sept. 18 afternoon route from the Denver Green School.

The bus driver stopped twice to address a behavioral issue among “unruly” students. The second time, the driver and paraprofessional decided to hold the children until security arrived.

Parents, including 32-year-old Brandi Martin, surrounded the bus, which was parked in between stops in front of an elementary school. In a video taken by someone at the scene, children are heard screaming from inside.

"I hear kids crying and screaming. They all tried to ask what’s going on. Nobody wanted to say anything. They wouldn’t speak to any parent,” Qaedah Perron said. "Why are you holding my children? Why are you holding the kids? What’s going on?”

Police say Martin entered the bus in an attempt to retrieve her child. She reportedly struck the paraprofessional, who is over the age of 70, in the face with a closed fist. He sustained visible injuries to his face and was taken to the hospital.

Martin was arrested and now faces assault charges.

"It's clear that was not handled to the expectations we have. It is important as a district that when kids are in our care that they feel safe and cared for, and unfortunately, that did not happen,” said Kartal Jaquette with the Denver Green School.

The case is still under investigation.

