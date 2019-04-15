Mother asked to leave for breastfeeding; women stage protest in response

A group of women staged a unique protest in Prague Monday, breastfeeding their babies at a bank branch recently caught up in a controversy over women nursing in public.

The protest was in response to an incident at a bank branch in late March when a security guard confronted a client breastfeeding her baby as she waited for service.

The bank says the guard told her to cover up. The client says the guard told her to leave the branch.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was covered up at the time.

Six women demonstrated inside the bank, four of them by breastfeeding.

The bank says the guard works for a private security firm and that they apologized to the mother for the incident.