Mother of five is stabbed to death in parking lot in Peoria, Illinois

A mother of five was stabbed to death in a parking lot in Peoria, Illinois, Tuesday. The victim's name, Markesha Jeffries, had an emergency no-stalking, no-contact order against the woman that was arrested for the murder.

The Illinois State Attorney office says, "The altercation stemmed from a custody battle between Jeffries' brother and his girlfriend Sheyanah Lee -- the woman accused of the stabbing."

Isaac Jefferies tells a reporter that he and Markesha have been inseparable for the past 7 years and just celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in September.

The suspect, 31-year-old Sheyanah Lee, appeared in Peoria County Court on Wednesday. Lee could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted. Lee's bond is set at one million dollars. Lee is scheduled to be back in court two days after Christmas.

Markesha Jefferies leaves behind 5 children under the age of 9 and her husband Issac.