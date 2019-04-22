Mother of "miracle" child speaks about his accident

Third grader Jayden Cox is up and has "lightning speed" progress after he fell from a nearly thirty-foot cliff.

Jayden sustained many injuries, including two broken wrists, four fractures in his arms, and a bruised kidney.

When TV6 met with the family this weekend, his mother said he is a miracle and doing so much better, "there is no feeling to describe it" said Sara Cox, Jayden's mother.

A normal family outing at Wild Cat Den nearly turned into a tragedy.

In a split moment, Sara's son Jayden, slipped and fell off a cliff, falling around 30 feet, "your motherly instincts kick in."

"Jayden was laying at the bottom in a fetal position on his left hand side, facing the cliff. You could tell his arms were all broken up, his eyes were open but they weren't moving so when I said his name he wouldn't move them or show he heard me" Cox explained.

With panic setting in, a man nearby was able to help.

"You could hear [Jayden} moaning so the man was keeping his awake and keeping him conscious... the man that was there kept telling me to stay calm because he could feel my vibes, and that was true" said Cox.

Jayden was flown to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. Suffering several external and internal injuries, Sara was unsure what the future would hold.

But it was during that time that the Muscatine community stepped up and showed their support.

"Everybody came together to make sure he was safe and we had everything to fight this battle and keep on going. And I will say with their support, it's what kept me strong knowing this road will come to an end and although it's a long road, he is the strongest person i've ever known" said Cox.

Jayden is home now and showing signs of improvement, Cox said. He's "reovering at lightning bolt speed. He is a miracle."

Cox says everything will be able to heal on its own: "he's a champion and we're definitely not going to let this get us down or stop us from being adventurous. We just have to watch out and be prepared.

And despite the challenges - nothing is slowing Jayden down. They were at the playground this weekend, and Sara said he's been able to do a few things now, like climbing up a ladder, going on a swing, and put together lego sets. He still has a long road of physical therapy, but they're very optimistic.

Sara said they're not sure how long it'll take for him to be up and back to normal, but he's making progress each day.. And they hope he can go back to school soon.

