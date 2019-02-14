Mother of two in Savanna loses home in fire

A fire tore through a Savanna home Wednesday night. Fire crews from neighboring districts spent hours trying to put out the fire. Chasity Westerman and both her eight-year-old and two-year-old son were not home when the fire started. And luckily her dog escaped unharmed. But Chasity says she can't believe the place she has called home for seventeen years was engulfed in flames.

"This top window right here is my youngest son's room and it's completely gone his crib is completely charred there's nothing left," Chasity says as she looks up from the driveway pointing to the top left window of her home.

Chastity has lived in this house since she was ten years old. And it's the only home her two boys have ever known. But all that changed yesterday evening. Chasity says her father who is a farmer enjoys listening to the police scanner and knows all the tones by heart. She was with her father when he recognized the scanner tone for a Savanna call. He asked her if she wanted to hear where the fire was in her town. Chasity couldn't believe it when the voice over the scanner described her house. She called a neighbor and asked them to drive by and see if someone had mistaken chimney smoke for a house fire. Her neighbor called her back and said the house was on fire. Chasity rushed over as soon as she could.

"There was smoke rolling out of everywhere, you could see some flames at some point. out of everywheres, you could see some flames..then they cut a hole in the roof after about an hour or two then there was flames coming out of it like it was nothing," she recalled.

Chasity says everything was thrown out of place by the flames and power of the water from the fire hose. "They had all of our surrounding districts all of the surrounding districts aiming full blast and the fire still went for four-plus hours last night," she says in disbelief.

While the exterior structure is standing. Inside, the destruction is far more than material

"Everything me and my dead brother experienced were here everything was here and none of that I can't get any of that back.," says Chasity. She says she had a teddy bear made of her brother's old clothes, his bracelets and photos from when they were little. And that it appears all of it was destroyed in the fire.

Chastity says it feels like she's starting from scratch. "I didn't have rent here, I didn't have last month's deposit first months rent I didn't pay rent here I paid property taxes, it's not expenses I was trying to come into and as a single mom it's expenses that I'm not ready for at all," she says. Green's tap in Savanna is accepting donations for Chasity and her family. And Chasity says gift cards for groceries, clothing, anything, and everything is helpful.

While walking through the front room in her house, looking at a charred wall and shelf, something catches Chasity's attention and her eyes widen.

"My diploma," she says laughing. The paper diploma completely intact even though everything around it was burned by the fire. A gentle reminder that even in the deepest flames, what may appear vulnerable or unprotected is often far more resilient than we realize.

