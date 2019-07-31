DAVENPORT, IA Kimberly Williams is expected to face sentencing today in Scott County Court.
Williams and her husband "Eugene Harris" locked Williams' daughter in her room for extended periods of time -- resulting in physical injury.
She has intellectual disabilities.
Harris was already sentenced last November to ten years in prison.
Mother to be Sentenced for Abusing Intellectually Disabled Daughter
By KWQC Staff |
Posted: Wed 5:31 AM, Jul 31, 2019
