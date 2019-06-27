Important parts of prenatal support are education, movement and empowerment. Women have much better outcomes as they become educated about their bodies, babies and options. Motherhood Matters provides childbirth education classes, lactation classes, birth doulas and consultations.

also offering postpartum support through education, movement and empowerment. Our society does a less than ideal job of preparing women for and supporting women in the postpartum period. At Motherhood Matters we educate women about the postpartum period through Postpartum Planning workshops, the BIRTHFIT Postpartum Series, postpartum doulas, and consultations. Postpartum rehabilitation and physical support is hugely lacking in our society so many women end up needlessly suffering from symptoms for years and decades. At Motherhood Matters we help with rehab and intentional movement through the BIRTHFIT Postpartum Series, Mama Core and Pelvic Floor classes, Intentional Flow and Strength classes, functional rehab, chiropractic and massage.