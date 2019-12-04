Motion hearing held for Morrison teen accused of killing her mother

The sister of the Morrison woman who police say was killed by her daughter was in court on Wednesday morning. 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder’s sister, Charlene, says she believes justice will be served.

Anna Schroeder is charged as an adult in the murder of her mother, 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder in July of 2017. (KWQC)

Charlene says Peggy adopted 17-year-old Anna Schroeder and her sister when they were young. She says although her sister Peggy was deaf. She worked hard to be the best mom she could be for her children.

Just recently, the attorney for Anna Schroeder said in a motion filing that Anna was in an involuntarily drugged condition due to the prescription medication Zoloft. Therefore, she was not in the right state of mind when she shot her mom in July of 2017, then set their house on fire.

Wednesday morning, both the state and the defense returned to the courtroom.

The state asked the judge if they could get more time to get a professional opinion to see whether or not the antidepressant drug could have played a role. The judge granted the motion saying she wanted both the state and the defense to have a fair case.

Anna Schroeder’s attorney also asked for the mental health records for the 17-year-old to be sealed from the public. The judge agreed the information will be given directly to her. So, she can decide and evaluate whether any of the information will be used in the trial.

Anna Schroeder is facing a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors say she did it with the help of her girlfriend Rachel Helm. Both girls were 15 at the time. Both cases have been moved to adult court. Anna Schroeder has pleaded not guilty. The jury trial is expected to start on January 16, 2020.

