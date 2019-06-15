Motorcycle crash near Sabula leaves one dead

One person was killed Friday afternoon when they struck a guardrail in the area of Highways 52 and 64, one mile north of Sabula.

Police say the single-vehicle accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on the river bridge causeway.

The male operator, who has not been identified, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck the guardrail on a curved part of the road.

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Clinton, where he was pronounced dead due to the severity of his injuries.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling northbound approaching a curve to the right, when he failed to 'negotiate' the curve and struck the guardrail on the opposite side of the road.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Sabula emergency personnel, along with Savanna, Ill. police and ambulance.

Police say they expect to release the victim's identity Saturday afternoon.