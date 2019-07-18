Motorcyclist dies after being involved in accident in Jo Daviess County

A man has died after a motorcycle he was driving was involved in an accident in Jo Daviess County.

Officials say on Sunday, July 7, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call to report an accident near Highway 20E and S. Derinda Road in rural Elizabeth.

Officials say it was reported that a driver in a vehicle had hit a motorcyclist.

Responding deputies discovered a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Highway 20E when officials say she hit the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was driven by 68-year-old Gary Dangelser, of Bellevue, Iowa. Officials say the motorcycle was pulled off of South Derinda Road onto Highway 20E.

Officials say both occupants of the motorcycle, Dangelser and Constance Pixley-Dangelser were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Gary Dangelser died of his injuries on July 15, at the University of Iowa Hospitals.

The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit, Elizabeth Fire, Elizabeth EMS, Air Care 3, UW Med Flight, Stockton EMS and the IDOT helped assist following the crash.