Motorcyclist injured after hit and run in Davenport

Police are asking for help from the community in locating a white SUV with possible damage to the driver's side. This is following a hit and run accident that left one motorcycle driver seriously injured.

Police say on Saturday, August 3, just before 3 a.m., they were called the 1600 block of Gaines Street for an accident.

Police say the driver of a motorcycle was heading north on Gaines when a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign while heading west on 16th Street. This caused the driver of the motorcycle to crash into the side of the SUV. After this, the driver of the SUV drove off according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for a white SUV with possible damage to the driver's side.

The Traffic Safety Unit is following up on the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 563-326-6125.