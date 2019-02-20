DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mount Carrol Fire Department says they are responding to a fire near Elizabeth Road and Route I78 in Mount Carroll. The Fire department said they were unable to answer questions as all resources were being devoted to responding to the fire.
Stockton Fire Department says they are assisting but have no details on the fire or whether it is at a business or residence. We have no further details at this time.
Mount Carroll Fire Department responding to fire near Elizabeth Road and I78
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mount Carrol Fire Department says they are responding to a fire near Elizabeth Road and Route I78 in Mount Carroll. The Fire department said they were unable to answer questions as all resources were being devoted to responding to the fire.