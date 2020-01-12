"Move over law" reinforcement on the anniversary of Trooper Lambert's death

Illinois State Police are adding extra patrol this week to raise awareness of the "Move over law" or Scott's law. It's dedicated in honor of fallen Trooper Christopher Lambert, who on January 12, 2019, was killed while working on the scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash onI-294. Another vehicle failed to stop, striking Trooper Lambert.

Picture: MGN

In 2019, 27 Illinois State Police stationary squad cars had been struck by drivers who didn't follow the law and move over for a stopped emergency vehicle.