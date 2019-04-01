MoveOver: 12-year-old girls social media campaign to save lives goes viral

A young Illinois girl is on a mission to get drivers to pull over when they see flashing lights on the side of the road. The mission comes after two Illinois State Police troopers have been killed by drivers not moving over.

The 12-year-old started the “#MoveOver Project” on Facebook to raise awareness of Scott’s Law. The law requires that all drivers move over for any vehicle with emergency lights on.

"It is a life or death situation,” Lucy Kuelper said.

Kuelper’s father is an Illinois State trooper. He is part of the purpose behind her newly created mission. Lucy created the project four days ago. She is encouraging everyone to post a picture of themselves with a loved one for whom they would move over.

"My hashtag move over for adds a personal image to this law and even if it would save one life, I think that would be a good thing,” Kuelper said.

In the four days since the Facebook page was created, it has received 12,000 likes, the personal images have come from all over the county and the message ha s been shared over a million times. That is a shock to her father, Trooper John Kuelper.

"It is overwhelming,” John said. “It was supposed to be a small local project and it has gone viral."

Since the start of 2019, 17 Illinois State Troopers have been hit, three of them have died. Two of those troopers, Brooke Jones-Story and Christopher Lambert, were killed by drivers violating the law. Lucy and her father want their sacrifice to be a reminder to pull over.

"Move over if you see an ambulance, EMT, tow truck or anything like that. We just want everyone to be safe and no one to get hurt,” Lucy said.

Illinois State Police have changed procedures for dealing with stops on the side of the road as a result of the deaths. Among the changes, they’re parking further off to the side of the road. They’re also sending multiple officers to crashes and will setup about a mile from the incident so drivers know there’s a scene coming up. They’re also increasing enforcement of people not following the law and will be handing out citations.

