Mower stolen from Pillar Equipment; police looking for suspect

Have you seen a mower that resembles this one recently? If so, police want to hear from you.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for a suspect who stole an Exmark Lazer E-Series zero turn mower with a 60-inch deck. An employee at Pillar Equipment noticed it was missing in Silvis on October 8.

Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras driving off on the mower. They were wearing a black hoodie with the hood up over a white hat, light-colored blue jeans, black shoes and dark gloves.

If you have information about this theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.