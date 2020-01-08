Mt. Carroll schools looking at possible consolidation of high school, junior high

Mt. Carroll schools are looking at a possible consolidation of the high school and junior high.

In the fall of 2019, the district architect did a study of the enrollment and facility. They found the high school located in Savanna has asbestos and needs other repairs.

A new high school would cost between $25 million and $29 million.

One option to save money is to close the high school and merge those students with the junior high in Mt. Carroll.

At this point, TV6 doesn't know if there'll be a formal vote, but the mayor of Savanna believes the move is a bad idea. In a Facebook post, he wrote it would have a negative impact on the area's future growth.