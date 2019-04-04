Mt. Pleasant Police Department arrests two suspects Thursday afternoon after reports of a 'stabbing'

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says two suspects have been arrested after a report of a fight between females, and a report of a stabbing took place in the parking lot of Murphy USA, 907 East Baker Street, Mt. Pleasant Iowa.

Police say the report came in around 3:30 pm.

After an investigation, 28-year-old Gabriel Ware of Mt. Pleasant was arrested and charged with Willful Injury, a Class "C" Felony. A second suspect, Chloe McClaran was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct, a simple misdemeanor, according to police. Both suspects were transferred to the Henry County Jail.