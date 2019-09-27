Mt. Pleasant building in national contest for $2 million grant

Mount Pleasant's Union Block building is a finalist in a national competition for this year's Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign. People in the community are being encouraged to vote on their favorite historic site, with the winner receiving a $2 million grant for restoration and preservation.

With the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment this year, sites that help recognize the contributions of women are being considered.

Constructed in 1861, the Union Block building has stood on the Mount Pleasant square for 158 years. It's also where the first female lawyer in the United States passed the bar examination. Belle Babb Mansfield also chaired the first Iowa Women's Suffrage Convention in Mount Pleasant in 1870.

Voting started this week among 20 Main Street cities across the country. The public can vote up to 5 times per day at Vote Here

You can also vote in person at the Union Block's open house event from 7:30 a.m to 9 p.m. on October 17 at 111 West Monroe Street in Mt. Pleasant. It's a Gatsby-themed celebration that includes cocktails, bites, and sweets. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part.

