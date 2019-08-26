Much Needed Rain This Morning

Widespread rain is falling this morning with the heaviest setting up on the Illinois side of the river. This is a great rain because it will likely soak into the ground instead of running off since it isn't coming from heavy downpours. We will likely end up with nearly an inch of rain in spots which will really help our drought situation. Showers and clouds will also help keep us cooler and more stable today. Meaning the threat for severe weather will be contained to Missouri and southern Illinois later this evening.