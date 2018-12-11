Mug shots would not be public until conviction under new IL bill

An Illinois state representative from Chicago has introduced a bill that would prevent law enforcement agencies from publicizing many jail booking photos until conviction.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford says a mug shot posted online can ruin a person's life before the criminal justice process has a chance to play out, according to a report by the Illinois News Network (INN).

Ford says the repercussions of one’s intake photo becoming public can be more severe than the punishment for a crime and can still punish an individual in areas such as employment even if charges are later dropped.

“[Employers] make decisions based on those internet discoveries,” Ford told INN.

Ford’s bill would keep private the photos only of those accused of less serious offenses and would not apply to certain situations in which, for example, law enforcement needs to publicize a photo in order to catch someone believed to be dangerous.