Multi-Agency Resource centers help people affected by the Flood of '19

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) announced several state agencies will join various non-profit and private sector organizations at Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) that will be open Thursday, July 11th, 2019 to make it easier for people affected by the 2019 spring flooding to access disaster-related relief services and information.

"While river levels are starting to recede, the disaster continues for many people whose homes and businesses were damaged by this flood," said Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

The MARC will be open Thursday, July 11th, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Dallas City Elementary School ( 921 Creamery Hill Road, Dallas City, Ill.). State of Illinois Agencies participating in the MARC include:

Department of Insurance can assist individuals with general questions about their insurance policies, provider insurer contact information, and materials about insurance claims, as well as assist with the claims process. People may also call the department's toll-free number at 866-445-5364.

can assist individuals through a variety of programs, including replacement Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program cases, assistance to people with disabilities, emergency and transitional housing, childcare and parenting resources and other crisis assistance.

Department on Aging: will have representatives from local Area Agencies on Aging available to work with people who already receive services through the agency, as well as others who may now need assistance through a variety of programs.

Illinois Attorney General's Office: is working with people affected by the flood to help them avoid fraudulent contractors as they recover and rebuild their homes and businesses. People are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Consumer Fraud Hotline at 800-386-5438 before hiring a contractor.

Illinois Department of Revenue: will work with those impacted by the flood in order to facilitate assistance with the necessary waivers for those who may not be able to file their tax returns in a timely manner or need to have their property reassessed due to damage sustained from the flood.

Illinois Department of Public Health: will collaborate with local health departments to provide information on the essential public health services available in the community, including tetanus vaccines, well-water testing kits, and food safety.

Illinois VOAD (volunteer organizations active in disaster): will be on hand to provide referrals to residents who need help removing debris and addressing mold remediation needs. Those in attendance may also pick up flood buckets, hygiene kits, and cleanup kits. Mental health counseling will also be available if requested.

Salvation Army: will be on hand to provide individual disaster case management. Volunteers will work one-on-one with households impacted by the flood to help develop and carry out a disaster recovery plan. This partnership provides a single point of contact to facilitate access to a broad range of resources.

The State of Illinois has a comprehensive website dedicated to disaster recovery. From emergency housing assistance to agricultural aide and tools to reporting damage and debris, countless state agencies have come together to offer help to those affected by severe and widespread flooding. More information can be found at